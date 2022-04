Monday, April 11th 2022, 8:32 pm

By: News 9

The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office is searching for 4-year-old Zaiven Wyatt Houke.

The boy went missing from his home near Emerald Bay, west of Checotah.

Zaiven is 3'6", weighs about 50 pounds, has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Zaiven was last seen wearing a blue and white diaper.

Zaiven is non-verbal.

If you have any information, contact law enforcement.