Ponca City Police Searching For 2 People In Connection With Shooting Investigation

Monday, April 11th 2022, 3:47 pm

By: News 9

Ponca City police are searching for two people in connection with a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, just before 5 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of S. Birch St.

Officers found 29-year-old Shawn Wood with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home. Wood was taken to Alliance Health where he was pronounced dead.

Police are attempting to located the two people pictured in connection with the shooting.

Logan Michael Peters is described as a 30-year-old white man. He also goes by "Gunsmoke" as an alternate name.

Marth Elisabeth Yahola is descibed as a 35-year-old Indigenous woman. She goes by "Lisa" as an alternate name.

If you have any information, contact Ponca City police.