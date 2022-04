Monday, April 11th 2022, 4:27 am

By: News 9

First responders were called to the scene of a shooting near 50th and Portland late Sunday night.

When the News 9 crew arrived on scene, they saw someone being put into an ambulance.

According to police, the victim was shot in the stomach and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after speaking with authorities.





