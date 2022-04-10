Police Searching For Man Who Fled Authorities On Bike

Sunday, April 10th 2022, 2:41 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said it is looking for a man on the city's northwest side.

Authorities said a nearby officer saw the man riding a bike with a gun. When the officer tried to make contact with the man, he biked away.

The man later ditched the bike, the gun as well as a magazine to the gun. Officers were able to recover all three items.

Police previously set up a perimeter from Northwest 12th to Northwest 16th and from Portland Avenue to Grand Boulevard, but it has since been discontinued.

This is a developing story.