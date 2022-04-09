Friday, April 8th 2022, 10:40 pm

Witness Speaks Out After A Man Was Shot & Killed By Norman Police

A man was shot and killed by Norman Police after what officers are saying started as a routine traffic stop that led to a chase and crash along Highway 9 Thursday night.

At around 8:30 p.m. Norman officers were patrolling the area near Alameda Street when they located a man with outstanding warrants.

“We do know that he was a confirmed wanted felon but as far as specifics about those warrants that is part of the ongoing investigation,” said Sarah Jensen, Norman Police Department.

The traffic stop quickly turned into a chase.

“It was high rates of speed and driving for extended period into oncoming traffic,” said Jensen.

The driver, James Morrison, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 9 and turned onto 60th Avenue SE.

Morrison’s son and the Norman Police Department had two different accounts on who opened fire first.

The driver’s girlfriend and his son were in the car during the incident. His son teared up as he recounted the moments his father was shot.

“We went to Highway 9 and made a left, that’s when the officers started ramming us from behind and started shooting at us. My dad got out of the car, and he had his hands up and they still shot him,” said James Morrison Jr., the driver’s son.

“At this point what we know is as the vehicle was TVI'ed and stopped the subject exited the vehicle with the firearm in his hand the subject raised the firearm, fired a shot, and then officers returned fire,” said Jensen.

James Morrison Jr. was unharmed during the gunfire exchange. His father's girlfriend sustained an injury to her forehead and was released.

“Officers and medical personnel immediately started rendering aid the driver passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,” said Jensen.

Norman Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, Morrison's son and girlfriend are not being charged in the incident.