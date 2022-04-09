Friday, April 8th 2022, 10:18 pm

By: News 9

Police Looking For Suspect After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place near SE 44th and Sunnylane Friday evening.

According to OCPD, witnesses called 911 after multiple shots were fired.

Witnesses saw a couple people shooting at each other and say they saw one person was seen being put into a car and taken from the scene.

One adult male has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There currently is no suspect description and no arrests have been made.

The PIO says they're investigating it as a drive-by, with the home that the victim was in specifically targeted.

This is an ongoing story. News 9 will keep you updated with any new developments.



