Friday, April 8th 2022, 5:34 pm

Son Of Man Killed By Norman Police Says He Never Pointed A Gun

Norman police released more information regarding Thursday's fatal shooting.

Meanwhile, the suspect's son, who was also in the car when the shooting happened, said his dad never pointed a gun at police.

The man, who his son named as James Morrison Sr., had a warrant out after he skipped bail when he fled from police.

Norman police said the chase started around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night at 12th and Alameda when officers spotted Morrison's car.

An officer turned on the squad lights behind the car to pull him over, but Morrison sped away.

Authorities said he hit high speeds and drove into oncoming traffic at times. Also in the car were Morrison Sr.'s son and girlfriend.

"We went to Highway 9 and that's when officers started ramming us from behind and started shooting at us, for the next two to three miles," James Morrison Jr. said.

Morrison Jr. said police shot out their windshield and a bullet grazed his dad's girlfriend's forehead. Morrison Sr. then, per his son, started to drive again. He turned off Highway 9 and onto 60th.

"They hit us again,” Morrison Jr. said. “That's when the vehicle came to a complete stop. The car wasn't moving after that. My dad got out of the car, he had his hands up and they still shot him.”

Police said Morrison Sr. was armed, which his son said was not the case.

"He had the cigarette in his mouth and eyeglasses on his face. That's all,” Morrison Jr. said. “They say he pulled a gun. I didn't see a gun.”

Morrison Sr. died at the scene. Morrison Jr. said his dad's girlfriend was grazed by a bullet on her head.

Norman police said neither person had anything to do with the chase, and they are not being charged.