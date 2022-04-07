Fire Crews Respond To Building Struck By Vehicle In Yukon

Thursday, April 7th 2022, 10:37 am

By: News 9

Firefighters Respond To A Car That Hit A Buildng In Yukon

Firefighters are responding to a vehicle that struck a medical building in Yukon Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of S. Mustang Road.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, three people were involved in the incident.

At this time, the nature of their injuries is unknown.

A minor fire began due to the accident and fire crews are tending to the scene.

A wrecker was able to extract the vehicle from the building and firefighters managed to maintain the building's integrity.

Authorities believe the driver of the crashed vehicle endured a medical episode that led to the incident.

Two employees were also inside the building, but neither were harmed, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

A statement from Oklahoma City fire can be seen here.



