Thursday, April 7th 2022, 6:42 am

High wind warnings are in effect for Thursday.

Winds out of the northwest will ramp up into the afternoon.

We could see gusts up to 45 mph in the OKC metro, with winds up to 65 mph possible in the far west.

Expect blowing dust and extreme wildfire conditions.

Humidity will tank again Thursday.

We could see some power bumps as well.

Highs for Thursday will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.