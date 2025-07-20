Gas-fed fire causes roof collapse at commercial building in southeast Oklahoma City

A fire at a large commercial building in southeast Oklahoma City caused a roof collapse and shut down traffic along SE 25th Street.

Sunday, July 20th 2025, 5:57 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A gas-fed fire at a large commercial structure in southeast Oklahoma City led to a roof collapse and forced the closure of SE 25th Street from High Avenue to Interstate 35.

The fire broke out at a building owned by Magic Services Inc., located near SE 25th Street. Officials say the blaze involved a type two commercial structure. The roof of the building collapsed as crews worked to contain the flames.

OCFD says that there is concern about a large supply of cleaning materials catching fire, and hazmat is on the scene.

Emergency crews shut down several blocks of SE 25th from High Street to I-35 to allow firefighters full access to the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews respond.

No injuries have been reported as of Sunday morning. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Graham Dowers
Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

