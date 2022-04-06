Power Outages Affecting More Than 1,000 OG&E Customers Statewide

Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 10:37 am

By: News 9

More than 1,000 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers statewide are without power Wednesday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the company said more than 1,400 people (1,410) do not have electricity.

The top three cities in central Oklahoma without electricity are Oklahoma City (544), Mustang (234) and Norman (63).

OG&E said its Mustang customers can expect their lights to be turned back on around 12:30 p.m.

An estimated restoration time for Oklahoma City and Norman customers is currently unknown.

For a live look at OG&E's power outages map, click here.