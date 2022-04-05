Authorities Involved In Pursuit Near Dale; Suspect In Custody

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 2:49 pm

By: News 9

WATCH LIVE | Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is flying over a pursuit near Dale.

Authorities were involved in a pursuit near Dale Tuesday morning.

A suspect fled the roadway and began swimming in the Canadian River.

McLoud Police Department responded to the scene and were able to get the suspect into custody.

According to McLoud police, the chase started in the police station parking lot. An officer had went out to talk to the suspect when he began, "acting off."

After speaking with the officer, the suspect tried to drive away, dragging the officer a short distance.

The suspect is at the hospital complaining of aches and pains. He will be booked into jail upon his release.

The officer dragged by the suspect was not seriously injured.

﻿This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.