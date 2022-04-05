Cleveland County Commissioners Vote Against Proposed Turnpike Expansion

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 6:59 am

Cleveland County commissioners voted no on the proposed turnpike expansion, saying they can't condone the plan.

The commissioners say they are concerned about the impact this will have on residents in the path of the construction, as well as wildlife, the watershed of Lake Thunderbird, unique geological formations and transportation.

In their resolution, Cleveland County commissioners say they want the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to show transparency on all studies conducted on this plan of expansion.

Another hit for the turnpike expansion project comes from a Norman state Senator, who is preparing a legislative attempt at removing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s ability to construct the new toll roads.

Even though this bill has nothing to do with Cleveland County, Sen. Mary Boren told News 9 Monday she is preparing an amendment for House Bill 4088.

The bill is authored by Rep. Kevin Wallace of Wellston.

"We have a value system statewide that is bipartisan to not just continue to build toll roads until we have a plan to pay off the ones we've already built," said Sen. Boren.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority told News 9 they have no plans for construction of a northern Kickapoo extension.

They said all their focus is on ACCESS Oklahoma, which is the 15-year plan for those new routes in Norman.