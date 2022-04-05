Mayoral Runoff, Election Day In Norman

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 6:50 am

Tuesday is election day in Norman and voters will cast ballots in the city's big mayoral runoff.

The runoff is between incumbent Mayor Breea Clark and Larry Heikkila.

The two candidates received majority of the votes in the February election.

Heikkila was the first to announce a challenge to the current mayor.

He says her vision is progressive and contradictory to traditional Oklahoma values.

He also strongly opposes what he calls Mayor Clark's decision to "defund the police."

In response, the mayor says the police were never defunded, adding she is committed to funding the new community services and outreach bureau.

She says she cares about the police department, but also cares about other programs as well.

And while the approaches are different, both candidates strongly oppose the proposed turnpike expansion and say public safety funding will be a top priority.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.