Communities Considering Lowering Voting Age For Local Elections

Thursday, October 27th 2022, 12:25 pm

By: News 9


A growing number of communities are considering letting 16 and 17 year olds vote in some elections.

Five towns in Maryland have already made the change, and Berkley and Oakland, California passed the move.

The move hasn't been implemented yet, and the age will be lowered for local elections only.

Communities in Michigan, Massachusetts, Hawaii and Washington, D.C. are considering the move as well.
