New Details Released Following Turnpike Pursuit, Standoff

Monday, April 4th 2022, 6:23 pm

We're learning new details about the armed robbery suspect who led troopers on a pursuit through Oklahoma City over the weekend.

According to the Sedona, Arizona Police Department, 32-year-old Charles Carswell had robbed a Whole Foods in their city. Witnesses at the store gave officers his license plate and that's when they sent out information that he was armed and dangerous.

His vehicle was eventually spotted by OHP troopers west of the metro.

"Tried to initiate a traffic stop on it at I-40 and council," said Trooper Eric Foster, with OHP. "Upon turning our lights on that vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and in an aggressive manor."

The pursuit led troopers to the Kilpatrick Turnpike, when highway patrol says Carswell began shooting at them through his back window.

Troopers were eventually able to stop Carswell's vehicle, as he barricaded himself behind his SUV continuing to fire at law enforcement.

"When I heard that it was guns and I saw the police officers crawling on the ground, getting set up with all of their big guns and I heard the shooting, my first initial reaction was scoot down in my chair," said Averey Brace, a witness.

Troopers and officers returned fire, as Carswell later died at the scene.

OHP said two of their troopers were injured during the incident, but they were non-life-threatening injuries.



