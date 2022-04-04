Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Several Oklahoma Counties

Monday, April 4th 2022, 1:36 pm

By: News 9

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for counties across Oklahoma Monday.

Carter and Jefferson counties received a severe thunderstorm warning Monday morning.

The warnings were issued until 12:30 p.m. Monday.

At 12:19 p.m. Monday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Comanche, Grady and McClain counties until 1:00 p.m.

At 12:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cleveland, Garvin, Grady and McClain counties until 1:30 p.m.

At 1:27 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cleveland, Garvin, McClain, Pontotoc and Pottawatomie counties until 2:15. p.m.

For a live update of watches and advisories across the state, click here.



