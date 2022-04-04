Oklahoma County Commissioners Approve Bond For New Jail

Monday, April 4th 2022, 11:30 am

In three unanimous votes, the Oklahoma County Commissioners approved the building of a new jail in citizen's hands.

The commissioners agreed to hold a special election in June, which will ask residents for their input on the funding of a new jail.

On June 28th, voters will be able to decide if they want a $260 million bond to fund the building of a new jail.

According to commissioners, this decision is a chance to fix the longest-standing public safety problem in Oklahoma County with new jail advocates.

Commissioners also stated the process of building a new jail this time has one main difference, which is their transparency with the public during the process.

The creation of a community advisory board was also passed by Oklahoma County Commissioners, in order to oversee and have input on the new jail.

This board will only be created if the bond passes.

