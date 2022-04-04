Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued For Payne, Comanche, Grady, Stephens Counties

Sunday, April 3rd 2022, 10:46 pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Payne County until 11:15 p.m. and Comanche, Grady and Stephens counties until 11:30 p.m. Stay tuned to News 9 for severe weather updates.

Watch Live: Val & Amy Castor Track Storms In SW Oklahoma

Enjoy the sunshine while you can. We’re expecting storms, some severe, to pass through Sunday evening.

According to the latest data from News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel, the strong-to-severe storms could arrive around 6 p.m.

A cold front from the northwest and developing low and dryline in southwest Oklahoma will be the trigger after 5 to 6 p.m. for storms to develop.

A few of the storms couple produce quarters to ping pong-sized hail and winds to 65 miles per hour. The tornado threat continues to look very low.

The timeframe for severe weather looks to be between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Storms will weaken some as they approach Oklahoma City around 10 p.m. with lightning, heavy rains, small hail and gusty winds.

As storms merge and grow in coverage, the severe threat will diminish but training of storms could produce some localized flooding overnight with potentially two inches of rain or more in some spots.

