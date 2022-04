Friday, April 1st 2022, 10:49 am

By: News 9

Carrie Underwood To Perform at 64th Grammy Awards

Oklahoma's own, Carrie Underwood, will be performing her newest hit on the GRAMMY stage Sunday in Vegas.

Underwood is nominated for Best Country Group Performance and Best Roots Gospel Album.

Jon Batiste is leading the pack with 11 total nominations.

Tune in for the GRAMMY's at 7 p.m. Sunday on News 9 to see who will take home the hardware.