Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 4:20 pm

By: News 9

School Bus Involved In Collision With Deputy Vehicle

Oklahoma City police responded to a collision involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was reported near Northwest 178th Street and Western Avenue.

Authorities said an Edmond school bus and a Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicle were involved in a fender bender.

No children on the bus nor the county deputy were injured.

Traffic is currently slow in the area.

This is a developing story.