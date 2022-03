Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 1:21 pm

Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Wednesday on legislation banning transgender girls from competing in women’s sports.

Stitt signed the bill, also known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” with current and former athletes behind him at the state capitol.

