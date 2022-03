Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 11:04 pm

By: News 9

About 150 customers on the north side of Edmond are without power as of 11:05 p.m.

According to OG&E, power is expected to be restored at 1:45 a.m.

Another 50 customers near Will Rogers World Airport are also without power. The estimated restoration time is 11:22 p.m.

About 450 customers across the state are currently without power.

You can check for updates by following this link.