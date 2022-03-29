Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 5:19 pm

Chickasha Racer Lucky To Be Alive After Fiery Crash In Texas

A drag race turns to chaos after the defending champion’s car burst into flames in the middle of a race.

Chickasha racer, Kendall Singleton, is recovering from the crash. His family says, he’s lucky to be alive.

"You hear this big rush of air, just woosh, all of a sudden, we look over and it's on fire," said Morgan Bratcher, Singleton’s daughter.

"It just kept getting bigger and it just kept going, and going," said Singleton's sister-in-law, Tammy Singleton.

Singleton and the rest of High-Risk Racing were participating in the Funny Car Chaos race near Dallas. Singleton has won the event three times before.

Everything appeared normal during a practice run before his race. Exactly what you want before reaching speeds of more than 215 mph during the race.

"There's a lot of things going on. There's fuel and there's oil and transmission fluid and these things are pumping out 4000 horsepower every minute," explained Bratcher.

No one at the track saw it happen, but Singleton was able to get out of the car while it was still moving.

"I wouldn't say it was luck honestly. It was divine intervention and God got him out of that car," said Tammy Singleton.

“I've seen his fire suit. I've seen all the safety things on him at that point in time and they were about done. There's only so long those safety things can last in a fire that is that hot," said Bratcher.

Singleton suffered burns to nearly 30% of his body. Emergency crews air lifted him to a hospital in Dallas, nationally known for its burn unit.

Singleton’s wife is in Dallas with her husband. Bratcher and Tammy Singleton gave the two a surprise phone call to check in.

"She said, 'here's your daughter' and he said, 'hey baby' and I just - you hear that voice you think you're never going to hear again."

Singleton’s status is day to day. He will not be heading back to his day job as a welder for quite some time.

The family is raising funds at all First National Bank & Trust branches. They are also taking donations on Cash App.

You can send your Cash Apps to $highrisk4106 or mention Ken Singleton at any bank location.

The Coffee and Cars Fundraiser on April 16 will also be raising money for Singleton.



