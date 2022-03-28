Shawnee Non-Profit Has Large Sign Stolen From Building, Looking For Suspects

Monday, March 28th 2022, 4:31 pm

A Shawnee non-profit got an unwanted makeover over the weekend.

South Central Industries, or SCI, had their big red "C" stolen from out front and they caught the alleged thieves on camera.

"Everybody knows 'oh go down to the big S.C.I.,'" said the non-profit's Executive Director, Tina Hanna.

A literal hole was left where the "C" once stood, as just a red "S" and "I" are left. The non-profit helps adults with special needs with vocational training, housing and more.

Cameras at SCI caught the alleged thieves as they pulled down the non-profit's alley around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They then drove around the front and came to a stop by the letters.

"They had to do a lot of work because they had to dig out the concrete," said Hanna. She added, "Each of the letters has a metal pipe that was attached to the bottom and then we surrounded that with concrete, dug big holes poured more concrete down." Hanna continued, "So for the past three years they've been anchored."

The letters that overlook the corner for the last three years were commissioned by a local artist.

"Fortunately, he does still have the template, but he does not have any of the scrap metal that he had three years ago," said Hanna.

If the "C" doesn't return, the non-profit will have to reach into their own pocket to recreate it.

"As a non-profit of course the extras like the decoration and going above and beyond is not necessarily in the budget." Hanna continued, "We are now going to have to buy the metal which as anyone knows the price has really gone up astronomically."

SCI hopes the letter will be returned. They also readjusted cameras in case the thieves come back for the other two letters.



