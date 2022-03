Sunday, March 27th 2022, 4:08 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Across the country, COVID-19 cases from a more contagious but less severe Omicron subvariant continue to rise.

The subvariant BA.2 makes up about 35 percent of new cases in the United States, which is up from 22 percent the week before.

Medical experts said the vaccines continue to be the most effective prevention against serious illness or death.

They also said COVID-19 vaccines work against Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2.