Friday, March 25th 2022, 12:05 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Driver Of Red Truck Caught In Tornado Outbreak Tracked Down

The driver of a red truck caught on camera in a Texas tornado this week spoke out about his experience.

The driver is 16-year-old Riley Leon.

Leon said he was on his way back from a job interview at Whataburger. He later learned he got the job.

He'll also have a new set of wheels after a Fort Worth dealership decided to give Leon a new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.