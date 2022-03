Friday, March 25th 2022, 7:21 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the scene of a fire near Southwest 55th and Western on Friday Morning.

Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out.

Traffic is being affected on Southwest 55th Street and South Western Avenue near the structure.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.





