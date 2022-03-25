Seminole County Sheriff's Office: Missing Boys Found Alive

Friday, March 25th 2022, 10:17 am

By: News 9

Breaking News Update 3/25/2022 3:30 a.m.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said two boys who were reported missing Thursday night have been found alive.

The two boys, ages three and five, were reported missing around 7 p.m. after their mother was found wandering near Vamoosa Cemetery in Konawa.

The boy's mother told police that someone had tried to kidnap her and that her children were missing.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy near Konawa.

Two boys were missing early Thursday afternoon after their mother said someone tried to kidnap them.

The mother and a three-year-old boy have been located by police.

If you have any information, or locate the child, contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office or 911.



