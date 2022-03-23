Del City Elementary Releases Statement On Hair Cutting Incident

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 10:39 am

By: News 9

Del City Elementary School officials said they have concluded their investigation into a hair cutting incident.

Allegations surfaced that a Native American boy's hair was cut against his will last week.

The district said it spoke with the student, his father and several witnesses who were in the classroom and has presented the findings to everyone involved.

Because the incident happened inside a first-grade classroom, administrators said they will not be publicly discussing what happened or any consequences.