Mid-Del Public Schools Investigating Allegations Of Native American Student's Hair Being Cut

Friday, March 18th 2022, 8:14 am

The Mid-Del Public School's superintendent has sent a letter to parents after allegations that a Native American boy’s hair was cut against his will while in school.

Thursday night, the letter was sent out through social media from Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb regarding the incident.

It says in part, that the district is aware of allegations that a Native American student's hair was cut against their will.

It goes on to say an investigation into the incident began the same day, but due to winter weather and spring break, the investigation has some delays.

In the letter, Cobb assures the district is still taking the incident very seriously.

"We recognize the cultural significance of hair to our students' identities and do not take this lightly. Any students found to be involved will receive discipline in a manner consistent with steps outlined in our student handbook." said Cobb.

A district spokesperson tells News 9 that Mid-Del Public Schools will be returning to the classroom on Monday following spring break.