OSBI & BIA Investigate OKC Man's Cold Case Murder

Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 4:13 pm

Oklahoma law enforcement and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are involved in an Oklahoma City cold case murder. Takota Wolf Wise, 22, was found shot to death in far southwest Oklahoma City two years ago.

The victim’s mother told News 9, Oklahoma City cold case detectives have hundreds of unsolved murders and she is grateful to have more eyes on her son’s case to bring him justice.

“You never know that you’re going to be in this situation,” said Robin Jones, victim’s mother. “You never dream of it until you wake up and get that phone call.”

For Robin Jones that devastating call came in January 2020. She knew her son was homeless and using drugs but said he did not deserve to be shot eight times and left on a dirt road. His body was found near southwest 104th and Morgan Road.

“Today is 26 months since he was killed and we still don’t have answers,” said Jones.

Jones said the homicide detectives took two days off work in the critical 48 hours following her son's murder. Since his death no one has been arrested and any leads investigators had gone cold. Jones and her other children were left in limbo.

“He calls and says mom ‘It’s still not solved I think the cops don’t care because my brother was a drug user,” said Jones.

Due to Wise's tribal citizenship and the recently passed Ida's Law, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is involved in the cold case investigation. Jones said more help could be on the way.

“Yesterday I got a phone call that almost put me on my knees,” said Jones. “It was a gentleman from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He’s a cold case detective, he said the MMIP movement had also contact him and referred Takota’s case to the BIA.”

She believes the state and the BIA will uncover clues that will lead to her son's killer.

“I have full faith and trust in them, I really do,” said Jones. “I’ll be able to finally sleep at night with some peace.”

Anyone with information about Wise’s murder can leave anonymous tips at the Oklahoma City homicide tip line or call the OSBI.



