Monday, March 21st 2022, 12:39 pm

By: News 9

Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer is being recalled.

The FDA says the three and 10 ounce bottles may contain a harmful bacteria that can cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The products in question were manufactured in early October.

The affected products have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters "ZU."