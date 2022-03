Monday, March 21st 2022, 12:31 pm

By: News 9

A strike could send the highest gas prices in the country even higher.

More than 500 steel workers at Chevron's Richmond refinery say they plan to walk off the job after midnight.

The move comes after contract negotiations between the Union and the company broke down.

If the refinery is forced to temporarily close, California's gas prices could spike beyond the $5.84 per gallon drivers are already paying at the pump.