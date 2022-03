Monday, March 21st 2022, 3:25 pm

By: News 9

OG&E customers experienced thousands of outages around the metro late Monday morning into the early afternoon.

In Oklahoma City, as of 3:30 p.m., 35 outages affecting more than 2,800 electricity customers were still being reported, according to OG&E.

Earlier in the day, that total was around 6,500 customers.

