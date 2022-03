Sunday, March 20th 2022, 7:38 pm

By: News 9

Firefighters battled fires Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police also responded to the scene near Lake Hefner Parkway and Northwest 122nd St.

Portions of Lake Hefner Parkway southbound were closed while several lanes were shut down northbound.

The fires have since been extinguished.

News 9 will keep you updated with any new developments.