Saturday, March 19th 2022, 4:13 pm

By: News 9

'Heard On Hurd' Festival Marks Return To Edmond This Weekend

The "Heard on Hurd" food truck festival is back for a full season, marks its return to Edmond this weekend.

Lindsey with the Citizens Bank of Edmond and Tim with Dos Gringos Cabana joined News 9 This Morning Saturday with a preview.

The festival will take place between 6-10 p.m. in downtown Edmond on every third Saturday from now until October.

