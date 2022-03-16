Warm And Windy Day Poses Fire Danger

Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 7:07 am

Jed's Wednesday Out The Door Forecast

Warm and windy weather on Wednesday with extreme fire danger.

Winds will gust 35-40 mph with relative humidity of 5-15%.

Please use caution today! Wednesday night will see lows in the 50s with increasing clouds.

St. Patrick’s Day will be warm and breezy as well with highs in the 70s and a cold front crashing in late.

This will spark thunderstorms in the later afternoon and evening.

These storms will have the potential to be severe with hail and wind being the main concerns.

Thursday night rain will mix with snow in the northwest.

This should remain a wintry mix, so if anything, slush is expected on the roads in the northwest area.