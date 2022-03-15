New Booking System At OCDC Speeds Up Processing Times

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 5:25 pm

There's a new fast-track booking system up and running at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

It's cutting down a tedious processing time, which used to take hours per person.

The system has been in place for about a month now, and officials say it's making a huge difference in efficiency at the jail.

Those who need to surrender on a warrant and have already secured a bond can now get in and out in just 20 minutes. That means skipping a trip into the jail's secure area, a pat down and medical screen.

"It's great we take about 9 people a day," said Adebola Atoki, a lieutenant at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. "So roughly 20-30 minutes for each person in and out of the facility."

Lieutenant Atoki said the previous process had many additional steps.

"They would have had to let the sergeant know that they had a fast track," Atoki said. "Plus, we had to stop all the other process to get through the fast track, as well as go through a medical screen."

The process previously took each person around 3-4 hours.

If you have an active warrant that is bondable here's what you have to do.

First, get in contact with a bondsman to get you out of jail, then call OCDC's fast track number or email. The email is fasttrack@okcountydc.net and the number is (405) 713-2020.

After that, you can make an appointment on the same day or the day after.

The jail does not take walk-ins so you must make an appointment in advance.

The jail says they also need donations for clothes and books to support inmates getting released. You can do this by calling (405) 713-1930.



