Monday, February 28th 2022, 6:27 pm

Family & Friends Speak Out After 4th Death At OCDC This Year

Officials with the Oklahoma County Detention Center have confirmed an inmate has died and there is now an investigation. This is the fourth death from inside the jail this year.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, jail officials said an officer was going through his rounds when he spotted 27-year-old Andrew Avelar unconscious in his cell. Avelar's mom and dad tell News 9 they spoke to him not long before he was found by jail staff and say it doesn’t add up to why and how he’s now gone.

"That just doesn’t make sense and all of a sudden you’re getting a call Saturday morning that your son passed away," said Rudy Avelar, his father. "It’s a little too hard to swallow."

Officials with the detention center said their initial investigation shows Avelar was attempting suicide. However, his dad says he sounded positive the last time they spoke.

"Not to be in this place 26 days and to commit suicide, it’s unheard of," said Avelar.

Avelar was booked into the jail on January 31st.

The Detention Center sent us a statement saying in part:

“As with all significant incidents the special investigative unit will conduct a thorough investigation. They will gather the facts of the case by reviewing cameras, interviewing staff and detainees and determine if procedures and policies were followed..”

"We’re just lost and we’re wanting answers," said Avelar. "We’re hoping that this will draw a little more attention, maybe put a little obligation on them for the little wrongdoing that they have."

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.



