Police Release More Details After Employee Attacked At Integris Baptist Hospital

Monday, March 14th 2022, 6:20 pm

An Oklahoma City woman who was seeking protection from an ex-boyfriend now clings to life in a local hospital. Police said Robert Harrison, 49, shot the victim nine times inside a stairwell at Integris Baptist hospital.

The victim was granted an emergency victim protective order against Harrison last month. However, court records showed he was never served.

The parking garage at the northwest Oklahoma City hospital was on lockdown for several hours Friday night. It was inside the garage stairwell between the second and third floor where first responders found the bleeding 51-year-old victim.

Police said the woman had been shot eight times in the abdomen and once in the leg.

“She did suffer life threatening very critical injuries,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The woman was rushed to OU Medical Center and sent into surgery.

Meanwhile, officers quickly learned Harrison was driving a white Monte Carlo and fled the scene. Police found him near northwest 10th and Rockwell Avenue.

“It was a short time later that officer spotted him not too terribly far away getting into his vehicle,” said Knight. “They took him into custody at that point.”

Police and domestic abuse experts believe it was the end of the relationship that sent Harrison into a violent rage.

“It’s so unfortunate that this abuse was so vigilante in finding her that he put other people at risk by assaulting her and shooting her in a public place,” said Angela Beatty, YWCA.

The YWCA offers safety planning help for domestic abuse victims. Beatty said sometimes that requires changing where you live and your daily routines.

In this case, Harrison knew the victim's routine, but help responded fast to save her life.

“Looks like she probably going to survive this,” said Knight.

Harrison is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. He has not been officially charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney.







