Sassy Mama: Coconut Cream Pie

Monday, March 14th 2022, 4:36 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is cooking up some of our favorite pies for Pi Day!

1 (9 inch) pie crust, baked and browned 2 packages (3.4 ounce) Jell-O Cook and Serve vanilla pudding 1 ½ cup whipping cream 1 ¼ cup whole milk ¼ teaspoon coconut extract 2 ½ cups whipped cream or container of Cool Whip 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

To prepare custard: Pour the whipping cream and whole milk into a medium sized sauce pan and warm over medium high heat. Whisk in the cook and serve pudding while milk is warming. Continue to stir the pudding while it cooks. Follow instructions on the box however my trick is to bring it to a boil. You will know you have reached the proper thickness when the pudding coats the back of a wooden spoon. Stir in the coconut extract and ½ cup toasted coconut. Pour the custard into the prepared pie crust and chill for at least 6 hours in the refrigerator. Before serving, cover the custard with whipped cream and sprinkle with toasted coconut.



