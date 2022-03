Saturday, March 12th 2022, 2:10 pm

By: News 9

While Friday’s snow continues to melt, a south wind will steadily warm us up this weekend.

High temperatures for Saturday in Oklahoma City will likely be in the 50s, but they will be replaced by 60s and 70s for Sunday.

Lows tonight will near the freezing mark. Pockets of western Oklahoma will dip into

We’re expecting a lot of sun this weekend, but dry air and increasing winds will make fire conditions worse for Sunday afternoon.

Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead before going to bed tonight!