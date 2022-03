Thursday, March 10th 2022, 10:11 pm

By: News 9

Crews Respond To Fatal Crash In SW OKC

One person is dead after a head-on collision in southwest Oklahoma City Thursday night, according to OCPD.

An EMS unit responded to a fatal crash, which occurred at Southwest 38th St. and South Mustang Rd. in Oklahoma City.

One truck and a BMW were involved in the head-on accident. One person was extracted from the truck and taken to OU Health, said OCPD.

The BMW driver died on the scene, according to police.

All lane are closed on Mustang Rd.