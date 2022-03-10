Victim Identified In SW OKC Convenience Store Homicide

A victim has been identified in a Saturday night homicide in southwest Oklahoma City.
Related Story: OCPD: Man Killed, Woman Injured In Convenience Store Shooting
Related Story: New Information Released In SW OKC Homicide
The incident, involving gunfire, included the victim and an employee of a 7-11 convenience store.
Another person on the scene was hit by stray gun shots and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday, police identified the victim who was fatally shot as Victor Pappan.
Pappan was 43-years-old.
At this time, no suspects are in custody.