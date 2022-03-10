Victim Identified In SW OKC Convenience Store Homicide

Thursday, March 10th 2022, 8:28 am

A victim has been identified in a Saturday night homicide in southwest Oklahoma City.

The incident, involving gunfire, included the victim and an employee of a 7-11 convenience store.

Another person on the scene was hit by stray gun shots and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police identified the victim who was fatally shot as Victor Pappan.

Pappan was 43-years-old.

