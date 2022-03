Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 5:55 pm

By: News 9

The Anadarko Police Department is asking the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Isabelle Perez was last seen on Monday getting onto the wrong bus at Anadarko Middle School.

She was wearing a black hoodie and jeans with black & white Vans.

Perez is about 5'4" and 120 pounds.

If you have any information, contact APD at (405) 247-2411.