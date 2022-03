Monday, March 7th 2022, 9:25 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday night.

It happened at the Plaza Inn in the 3200 block of S Prospect Ave just after 9 p.m.

According to police, the victim was shot by a tall man wearing all black. They say they did not know the shooter.

The suspect is still at large.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.