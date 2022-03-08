Edmond Man Accused Of Multiple Burglaries Found With Police Badge

Monday, March 7th 2022, 9:00 pm

An Edmond man accused of a string of burglaries was brought to his knees at gunpoint.

Inside his car, police said they found a gun and badge that belonged to one of their own.

That badge and gun belong to a retired Edmond Police Major. After they were stolen out of his vehicle that was parked in his garage, police believe the suspect used it to commit more crimes.

According to police reports, Ralph Taylor was burglarizing a vehicle inside this garage when he was confronted by the homeowner.

“The man just threw his stuff down, went to his own vehicle and pointed a black pistol at the victim,” said Edmond Police spokeswoman Emily Ward.

Hours later police got another call from residents at another home. They believed a man fitting the identical description was casing their neighborhood.

“They confronted him to see what he was doing and he pointed a pistol at them,” said Ward.

Using their cellphones, they recorded video showing Taylor with the suspected stolen gun in his lap.

Minutes later he was stopped by police.

And while he claimed all of the items were his, police did not believe him.

Police emphasize the importance of never leaving valuables in our vehicles.

“Last year in Edmond we had 40 guns stolen out of vehicles in auto burglaries,” said Ward.



