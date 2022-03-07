Trial Regarding Oklahoma's Execution Protocol Enters Week 2

Monday, March 7th 2022, 7:47 am

The federal trial over Oklahoma's executions protocols stretches into its second week.

It calls in question the three-drug cocktail the state uses for lethal injections.

Attorneys for the 30 death row inmates will continue cross examining Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City anesthesiologist who was paid by the state to watch three of the last six executions.

Yen documented that the prisoners felt "no pain at all."

Last week, US District Judge Stephen Friot heard expert testimony from both sides.

On Friday, the court heard from top officials for the Department of Corrections, Director Scott Crow and Chief of Operations Justin Farris.

Both men testified that the state's recent executions were carried out without incident according to state law.

One major question was over a transcription error in the execution of quadruple murderer Gilbert Postelle, where the wrong drug was listed on a report.

Crow told the judge he was quote "not happy at all about that development."

Meanwhile, Farris said he was 100% positive the correct drugs were used.

Cross examination of Ervin Yen will continue Monday at 1:15 p.m.