Young Thunder fans feel the playoff pulse as OKC heads to the NBA Finals

By: Tevis Hillis

-

For the first time in 13 years, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back to the NBA finals — and it's not just adults feeling the energy.

Young fans are soaking up every moment of this playoff run. In Oklahoma, Thunder basketball isn't just a game anymore—it's becoming part of growing up.

Before NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suits up, Dominic is getting his own warm-up in.

"I think we have a pretty good chance because we have home-court advantage." – Dominic

And these kids? They've got their kind of home-court advantage.

This is the Thunder's 30th community court across Oklahoma — a space where kids of all ages come together to hoop, dream, and grow.

"I'm just practicing because I have an AAU tournament this weekend."

"I can play all positions 1-5, but I prefer playing center." – Dominic

Dominic's not alone. He's learning from his siblings, and just across the court, a group of older players who've called this court home for years are putting up shots.

"Many memories. Many people come here to play. I have seen full games."

"I've seen so many games here. There are a lot of buckets, just like SGA."

They swing by Scissortail Park regularly to play pickup.

"SGA, he's so smooth with it. I always watch him on TikTok, and he has it in the bag."

While they work on their own MVP moves, Jaxton cools off after shooting hoops. He's been a fan since the Westbrook era and is ready for this team to go the distance.

"I think we are going to make it all the way. We got past the Denver Nuggets. That was a big challenge." – Jaxton

Whether on the court, in the park, or cheering from home, the next generation is all in for this Thunder run.